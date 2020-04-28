(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has been out of public view since April 12, keeps working, the head of the Russian lower house's group for relations with the North Korean parliament told Sputnik on Tuesday, citing a representative of the North Korean Embassy in Russia.

"Everything is fine, he is working, he has sent a letter to the president of the South African Republic to congratulate him on the national holiday," Kazbek Taisayev said amid rumors of Kim's health problems.

The lawmaker also warned against trusting media reports on Kim's health, and called for waiting for official statements instead.