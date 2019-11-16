UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea's Kim Observes Exercise Involving Air And Anti-Aircraft Force - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 10:30 AM

North Korea's Kim Observes Exercise Involving Air And Anti-Aircraft Force - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un observed military drills in a form of a contest involving flight commanders and pilots from the country's Air and Anti-Aircraft Force, media reported on Saturday.

The state-run KCNA news agency reported that during the air show, Kim encouraged the participants and expressed his satisfaction over the fact that they demonstrated enthusiasm and strong aviation skills.

After the contest, Kim congratulated the involved personnel and took photos with the participants.

According to the outlet, Kim underscored the importance of ideology, not equipment, for combating an adversary, saying that North Korea's enemies would never excel ideological and moral characteristics of the country's military personnel.

Apart from Kim, high-ranked officials from the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of North Korea observed the air show.

Military drills held on the Korean Peninsula have been one of the cornerstones in the denuclearization dialogue between North Korea and the United States.

In early November, media reported that the United States and South Korea might skip the Vigilant ACE annual joint military exercises in December for the second year in a row in support of diplomatic denuclearization efforts in North Korea. However, later reports, citing a US defense official, said Washington and Seoul would proceed with the exercise but would hold limited flight drills.

Related Topics

Washington Seoul South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong November December Moral Media From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 November 2019

18 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Walk 2019 sees thousands make great strides in boo ..

10 hours ago

India, UAE enjoy strong bonds of friendship: India ..

10 hours ago

International Criminal Court approves probe Into c ..

10 hours ago

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.