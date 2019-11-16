(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un observed military drills in a form of a contest involving flight commanders and pilots from the country's Air and Anti-Aircraft Force, media reported on Saturday.

The state-run KCNA news agency reported that during the air show, Kim encouraged the participants and expressed his satisfaction over the fact that they demonstrated enthusiasm and strong aviation skills.

After the contest, Kim congratulated the involved personnel and took photos with the participants.

According to the outlet, Kim underscored the importance of ideology, not equipment, for combating an adversary, saying that North Korea's enemies would never excel ideological and moral characteristics of the country's military personnel.

Apart from Kim, high-ranked officials from the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of North Korea observed the air show.

Military drills held on the Korean Peninsula have been one of the cornerstones in the denuclearization dialogue between North Korea and the United States.

In early November, media reported that the United States and South Korea might skip the Vigilant ACE annual joint military exercises in December for the second year in a row in support of diplomatic denuclearization efforts in North Korea. However, later reports, citing a US defense official, said Washington and Seoul would proceed with the exercise but would hold limited flight drills.