UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea's Kim Poses In Military Uniform With Gun In New Portrait

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 04:52 PM

North Korea's Kim poses in military uniform with gun in new portrait

North Korean state media have displayed an unprecedented portrait of leader Kim Jong Un in military uniform -- and an assault rifle on his desk -- as the nuclear-armed nation holds a key meeting of its ruling party

Seoul (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :North Korean state media have displayed an unprecedented portrait of leader Kim Jong Un in military uniform -- and an assault rifle on his desk -- as the nuclear-armed nation holds a key meeting of its ruling party.

Kim always dons civilian dress for public appearances and it is the first time he has been shown in uniform since he inherited power following his father's death in December 2011.

News of the display came as Kim pledged to strengthen North Korea's defences, just weeks before Joe Biden's inauguration as US president.

The huge portrait shows Kim in a gleaming white uniform with a marshal's star hanging around his neck and on his epaulettes.

He is seated in front of a book-lined wall, with a pair of binoculars on his desk as well as the weapon.

The portrait appeared in state television's Wednesday coverage of the Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, hanging in a corridor of the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang.

More images of Kim -- one of them on horseback -- lined the passageway, where delegates were shown studying them closely.

Kim has overseen a rapid increase in the North's missile and nuclear technology.

Reports citing satellite imagery said there are indications Pyongyang is planning a parade "with military elements" to mark the gathering.

While this is the first formal portrait of Kim in military uniform, similar military images of Kim have emerged previously, including film footage from before he became leader that showed a younger and slimmer Kim wearing the insignia of a four-star general.

In another first, state-owned KCTV showed a modernist bust of Kim, describing it as a gift from Chinese President Xi Jinping, commissioned from his country's "most famous sculptor", according to the South's news 1 agency.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Technology China Nuclear Pyongyang North Korea Kim Jong April December Congress Media TV From Xi Jinping Weapon

Recent Stories

KP Speaker formally inaugurates Sehat Sahulat Prog ..

41 seconds ago

Misbahul Haq sheds light over Pakistan’s perform ..

5 minutes ago

CAF Cup: Coulibaly brace decides north African sho ..

43 seconds ago

Police to take stern action against motorists usin ..

3 minutes ago

Food Authority arranges awareness seminar for milk ..

3 minutes ago

HCSTSI President emphasizes practical measures aga ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.