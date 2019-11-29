UrduPoint.com
North Korea's Kim Satisfied With Test Of Super-Large Multiple Rocket Launcher - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has observed the most recent test of a super-large multiple launch rocket system, the state-run KCNA news agency reported on Friday, adding that Kim had expressed his great satisfaction with the results of the launch.

On Thursday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that Pyongyang had fired two short-range projectiles into the Sea of Japan using what appeared to be a super-large multiple rocket launcher. The two missiles flew around 380 kilometers (236 miles) at an altitude of 97 kilometers.

According to KCNA, Thursday's launch was aimed at checking combat applicability of the super-large multiple rocket launcher.

Apart from Kim, the launch was observed by high-ranked officials from the Workers' Party of North Korea and the country's top military officials.

The most recent test launch by North Korea was met with a fresh wave of criticism from the West. Particularly, Germany called on North Korea to begin earnest negotiations with the United States about its disarmament. The United Kingdom urged North Korea to stop its missile tests and resume its denuclearization talks with the United States.

