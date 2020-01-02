UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea's Kim Says No Reason To Uphold Nuclear Testing Ban Without US Concessions

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 12:10 AM

North Korea's Kim Says No Reason to Uphold Nuclear Testing Ban Without US Concessions

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) North Korea will not implement the ban on nuclear testing until the United States offers some concessions, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said during the 5th plenary meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

The meeting took place on December 28-31 and addressed various issues, including making foreign policy changes in light of the international situation, Washington-Pyongyang relations in particular.

"In the past two years alone when the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] took preemptive and crucial measures of halting its nuclear test and ICBM test-fire and shutting down the nuclear-test ground for building confidence between the DPRK and the U.S., the U.S., far from responding to the former with appropriate measures, conducted tens of big and small joint military drills which its president personally promised to stop and threatened the former militarily through the shipment of ultra-modern warfare equipment into south Korea," Kim said as quoted by the state-run Korean Central news Agency.

These actions, according to the North Korean Leader, demonstrate that "there is no ground for us to get unilaterally bound to the commitment any longer, the commitment to which there is no opposite party, and this is chilling our efforts for worldwide nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation."

The US-North Korea negotiations have been in limbo since the North Korean delegation departed from the October talks in Sweden, saying that the negotiations were a failure as the United States had come empty-handed. The US side disagreed, stating that the sides had good discussions.

In recent months, North Korea has been consistently reminding the US that the year-end deadline set by Pyongyang for Washington to offer concessions in the ongoing denuclearization talks is coming soon. From the North Korean point of view, the US has not been responding in good faith to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's attempts to settle the issue. Pyongyang threatens to change its course regarding the denuclearization process unless the Trump administration offers more acceptable terms.

Related Topics

Washington Nuclear Threatened Trump Pyongyang United States Sweden North Korea Kim Jong October December From

Recent Stories

Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip after attack on US e ..

53 minutes ago

New year to be harbinger of prosperous Pakistan: A ..

21 minutes ago

Van der Dussen hails South Africa mentality under ..

53 minutes ago

About 400 People Arrested in Hong Kong During Prot ..

21 minutes ago

Construction of Burma bridge continues

53 minutes ago

Weight loss surgery could lead to an increase in f ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.