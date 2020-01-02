SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) North Korea will not implement the ban on nuclear testing until the United States offers some concessions, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said during the 5th plenary meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

The meeting took place on December 28-31 and addressed various issues, including making foreign policy changes in light of the international situation, Washington-Pyongyang relations in particular.

"In the past two years alone when the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] took preemptive and crucial measures of halting its nuclear test and ICBM test-fire and shutting down the nuclear-test ground for building confidence between the DPRK and the U.S., the U.S., far from responding to the former with appropriate measures, conducted tens of big and small joint military drills which its president personally promised to stop and threatened the former militarily through the shipment of ultra-modern warfare equipment into south Korea," Kim said as quoted by the state-run Korean Central news Agency.

These actions, according to the North Korean Leader, demonstrate that "there is no ground for us to get unilaterally bound to the commitment any longer, the commitment to which there is no opposite party, and this is chilling our efforts for worldwide nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation."

The US-North Korea negotiations have been in limbo since the North Korean delegation departed from the October talks in Sweden, saying that the negotiations were a failure as the United States had come empty-handed. The US side disagreed, stating that the sides had good discussions.

In recent months, North Korea has been consistently reminding the US that the year-end deadline set by Pyongyang for Washington to offer concessions in the ongoing denuclearization talks is coming soon. From the North Korean point of view, the US has not been responding in good faith to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's attempts to settle the issue. Pyongyang threatens to change its course regarding the denuclearization process unless the Trump administration offers more acceptable terms.