North Korea's Latest Launch Involved Hwasong-15 ICBM - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2023 | 08:50 AM

North Korea's Latest Launch Involved Hwasong-15 ICBM - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) North Korea test-fired the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Saturday, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reports.

The launch was carried out from the Pyongyang International Airport in the afternoon of February 18, KCNA said on Sunday.

The Hwasong-15 missile reached a maximum altitude of 5,768 kilometers (3,584 miles), covering a distance of 989 kilometers.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Saturday that the missile test-fired by North Korea could potentially travel 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) and reach the US mainland.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the long-range missile was fired at a high angle and flew 900 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 5,700 kilometers during its 66-minute flight. It fell into the water 200 kilometers west of Oshima island, within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

North Korea's neighbors have condemned Pyongyang's latest launch, which comes three months after the test-firing of the Hwasong-17 ICBM.

