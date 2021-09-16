UrduPoint.com

North Korea's Latest Missile Launch Violate UN Security Council Resolutions - French Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 12:40 AM

North Korea's Latest Missile Launch Violate UN Security Council Resolutions - French Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) North Korea's recent missile launches violate UN Security Council resolutions and present a threat to international security, French Ambassador to the UN Nicolas de Riviere said on Wednesday.

"Clear violations of security council resolutions, they present a threat to international peace and security, a major threat to international peace and security," Riviere said when asked about North Korea's missile launches. "It's absolutely needed that we have an exchange of view in the Security Council because we all want full compliance with the resolution and we all want resumption of talks, dialogue on the issue."

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Exchange North Korea All

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conf ..

UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conference on R&amp;D

56 minutes ago
 Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan ..

Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan, Future NATO Strategy - State ..

15 minutes ago
 Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans f ..

Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans for Meeting Between Dendias, La ..

18 minutes ago
 Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to ..

Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to Address North Korea - Source t ..

18 minutes ago
 Greece, US to Sign New Defense Agreement in Washin ..

Greece, US to Sign New Defense Agreement in Washington in October - Foreign Mini ..

18 minutes ago
 Biden Congratulates California Governor Newsom on ..

Biden Congratulates California Governor Newsom on Victory in Recall Vote - State ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.