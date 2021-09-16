UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) North Korea's recent missile launches violate UN Security Council resolutions and present a threat to international security, French Ambassador to the UN Nicolas de Riviere said on Wednesday.

"Clear violations of security council resolutions, they present a threat to international peace and security, a major threat to international peace and security," Riviere said when asked about North Korea's missile launches. "It's absolutely needed that we have an exchange of view in the Security Council because we all want full compliance with the resolution and we all want resumption of talks, dialogue on the issue."