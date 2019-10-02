- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:46 PM
The latest ballistic missile launch conducted by North Korea is in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday
"Of course, the launch is very concerning," Dujarric said. "The launch of a ballistic missile is yet another violation of Security Council resolutions."
The UN Secretary-General hopes North Korea and the United States will get together to resume working-level talks on denuclearizing of the Korean peninsula planned for this weekend.