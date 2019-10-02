(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The latest ballistic missile launch conducted by North Korea is in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Of course, the launch is very concerning," Dujarric said. "The launch of a ballistic missile is yet another violation of Security Council resolutions."

The UN Secretary-General hopes North Korea and the United States will get together to resume working-level talks on denuclearizing of the Korean peninsula planned for this weekend.