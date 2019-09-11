MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The most recent rocket launches on the part of North Korea were conducted under direct guidance from the country's leader Kim Jong Un, local media report.

Early on Tuesday, North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles from its South Pyongan Province in the direction of the Sea of Japan. The projectiles were short-range and flew about 330 kilometers (205 miles), according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gave field guidance to the test-fire, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday.

Kim said, as cited by KCNA, that "the weapon system of super-large multiple rocket launcher has been finally verified in terms of combat operation, the characteristics of trajectory, accuracy and precise homing functions."

According to the North Korean leader, a future "running fire test" is being planned.

North Korea has been conducting regular missile tests, at the same time having expressed readiness to resume stalled talks with the United States on the stabilization of the situation on the Korean peninsula.