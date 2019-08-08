(@ChaudhryMAli88)

North Korea's latest missile launches are a warning to the United States to commit to the agreements reached at the Singapore summit last year, but the nature of those launches suggest that Pyongyang is not rushing to return to the extreme tensions of 2017, experts told Sputnik

Over the past two weeks, North Korea has carried out four rounds of missile launches with the latest one on Tuesday. The latest launch followed the start of the US-South Korea annual joint drills on Monday. The North Korean Foreign Ministry released a statement warning that Pyongyang might reconsider its earlier steps toward denuclearization in the wake of these exercises.

Just a month earlier, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had a brief yet historic meeting in the Demilitarized Zone at the border between two Koreas, with Trump becoming the first sitting US president to set foot in North Korea. However, the denuclearization talks have been stalemated since the US-North Korea Hanoi summit collapsed in February without producing any kind of agreement.

The latest missile launches manifest North Korea's general frustration over the deadlocked negotiations and Washington's failure to show commitment to the previously reached agreements, James Hoare, a research associate at London's school of Oriental and African Studies, told Sputnik.

"I think that the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] is indicating that if the US ... does not start making some conciliatory gestures, then it may well resume more serious missile and even nuclear testing. The signs are that they are getting increasingly frustrated that there is little reciprocity from the US for what they have done," Hoare, who served as UK charge d'affairs in Pyongyang, stressed.

The expert, however, expressed doubt that Pyongyang itself would commit to denuclearization until it had the ironclad evidence of Washington's goodwill.

Robert Winstanley-Chesters, a North Korea expert and lecturer at the University of Leeds and Birkbeck, University of London, told Sputnik that the recent developments hardly constituted a complete U-turn from the recent rapprochement with the United States.

"Given the short range nature of the missiles in these tests and the fact that they have primarily been fired directly into the sea rather than over Japan or near Japan or South Korea, it appears that in some way North Korea still considers that it is hedging its bets and being restrained. The American reaction also demonstrates that perhaps somewhere Washington DC recognises the element of restraint," Winstanley-Chesters explained.

This views were echoed by Michael Brenner, a professor of international relations at the University of Pittsburgh, who noted that North Korea was not rushing to completely abandon its agreements with the United States as it hoped that Trump would be able to turn a deaf ear to hawkish members of his administration when outlining further steps in regards to the peninsula.

"It [North Korea] will hesitate to do so in the hope that Trump might reassert himself in overriding his advisers as to the American approach to North Korea," Brenner said.

Trump repeatedly said that he was not bothered by the launches, noting that they were not a violation of their agreements. However, the United States should take concrete actions rather than downplay Pyongyang's latest move to calm the growing tensions, Hoare stressed.

"To get away from the confrontation or the threat, the US needs to start taking account of the North Korean position, to start talking but also to make some concrete gesture, to do something rather than just repeating the old lines," the formed UK diplomat said.

One of such specific steps would be, according to Brenner, implementation of the Singapore agreements that Washington had "reneged on in every respect." In June 2018, Kim and Trump reached an agreement stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula in exchange for a freeze in US-South Korea military drills and potential removal of US sanctions. Yet, not only the joint exercises continue, but the sanctions against Pyongyang remain fully in place more than a year after.

Winstanley-Chesters suggested that the United States would hardly lessen its military cooperation with South Korea because Washington does not want to reduce its capabilities in East Asia amid confrontation with China. When speaking about the prospects in general, the expert noted that the situation would not significantly change in short term, given the upcoming presidential elections in the United States.

"I am not optimistic about the real potential of further denuclearization talks prior to the 2020 elections in the United States perhaps afterwards in a Trump second term when he is freed from the need to seek election again in 2024 it might be possible for his administration to make progress in a way which North Korea could work with," Winstanley-Chesters said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the US strategy with regard to North Korea had not changed following Pyongyang's recent missile tests and both sides planned to return to the negotiating table in a couple of weeks.