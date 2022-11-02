UrduPoint.com

North Korea's Launches Will Not Destabilize S. Korean-US Alliance - Presidential Office

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 02:20 PM

North Korea's Launches Will Not Destabilize S. Korean-US Alliance - Presidential Office

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has held an emergency meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) over North Korea's missile launches and ordered for taking retaliatory measures, saying that Pyongyang would not be able to destabilize the Seoul-Washington alliance and the South Korean society, the presidential office said on Wednesday.

"President Yoon Suk-yeol ... made it clear that the attempts by North Korea to destabilize South-Korean-US alliance and South Korean society will not be productive. He also ordered for immediate serious measures so that North Korea would certainly pay for its provocation," the statement read.

The participants of the emergency meeting, including the heads of the foreign, intelligence and unification ministries, said that North Korea's launch of the ballistic missile, which fell near the South Korean territorial waters 35 miles away from the northeastern city of Sokcho, is an "unprecedented provocation," and strongly condemned it as an act, "seriously threatening peace and stability" on the Korean Peninsula, the statement also said.

The officials also expressed regret that Pyongyang had conducted the test-launch during the national mourning in South Korea over the deadly Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district.

Wednesday's launch is North Korea's 29th this year. Pyongyang has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to "provocations" by Seoul, which has recently been conducting active military exercises both independently and jointly with the US and Japan.

Related Topics

Pyongyang Sokcho Seoul Alliance Japan South Korea North Korea From

Recent Stories

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

31 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

1 hour ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

2 hours ago
 UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Sch ..

UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Scholarships

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35 Bangladesh Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35 Bangladesh Vs. India

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.