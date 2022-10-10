UrduPoint.com

North Korea's Leader Oversees Tactical Nuclear, Long-Range Artillery, Air Drills - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 09:20 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw tactical nuclear exercises from September 25 to October 9 and led the drills of long-range artillery units and air squadrons of the Korean People's Army (KPA) this weekend, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports.

Pyongyang staged "ballistic missile launching drills under the simulation of loading tactical nuclear warheads," in order to check and assess the "war deterrent and nuclear counterattack capability," in response to joint US-South Korea military training, Yonhap said on Monday, citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

According to KCNA, North Korea also held live-fire "striking" exercises, involving long-range artillery and aviation on Sunday.

On Saturday, Pyongyang held large-scale air-attack drills, involving over 150 warplanes.

Kim vowed to strengthen North Korea's nuclear force and said, as quoted by Yonhap on Monday, that Pyongyang was not interested in "dialogue with the enemies and felt no necessity to do so."

Since September 25, North Korea has carried out six test launches, bringing the total number of missile tests conducted by Pyongyang this year to 23. North Korea has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to US and South Korea's refusal to stop their joint military drills, which threaten regional stability.

