UrduPoint.com

North Korea's Leader Sends Greetings To Putin On His Birthday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2022 | 09:10 AM

North Korea's Leader Sends Greetings to Putin on His Birthday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his 70th birthday and expressed hope for further development of ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.

"You have made signal achievements in attaining the grand strategic target for building powerful Russia through your energetic activities, assuming the heavy responsibility of the state head for many years. So, you are enjoying high respects and support from the broad masses of people," Kim Jong Un said in the message, as quoted by the Korean Central news Agency, the North Korean state media.

The North Korean leader added that Russia "is reliably defending the dignity of the state and its fundamental interests from the challenges and threats by the US and its vassal forces," which is unthinkable without the "distinguished leadership and strong will" of Putin.

"I am rejoiced over the fact that the mutual support and cooperation between the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) and Russia have been strengthened as never before in the struggle to develop the traditional bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation onto a higher stage under the agreement made at our first meeting in Vladivostok in 2019 and to defend the regional peace and stability and realize the international justice," Kim Jong Un said.

The North Korean leader expressed hope that his personal ties with Putin "will play a bigger role in steadily consolidating and developing the DPRK-Russia friendship," and wished the Russian president "happiness in good health and great success" in his work for the prosperity of Russia.

The Russian leader celebrates his 70th anniversary on Friday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Pyongyang Vladimir Putin Vladivostok Kim Jong 2019 Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outsi ..

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

9 hours ago
 Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his las ..

Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last

9 hours ago
 Imran would face a surprise on his long march towa ..

Imran would face a surprise on his long march towards Islamabad: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelens ..

Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelenskyy's Statement About Strikes ..

9 hours ago
 Police Say Responding to Active Shooting in US Sta ..

Police Say Responding to Active Shooting in US State of Michigan

9 hours ago
 Pentagon Says Drills Near Korean Peninsula Are Def ..

Pentagon Says Drills Near Korean Peninsula Are Defense Exercises, Not a Threat

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.