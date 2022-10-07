(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his 70th birthday and expressed hope for further development of ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.

"You have made signal achievements in attaining the grand strategic target for building powerful Russia through your energetic activities, assuming the heavy responsibility of the state head for many years. So, you are enjoying high respects and support from the broad masses of people," Kim Jong Un said in the message, as quoted by the Korean Central news Agency, the North Korean state media.

The North Korean leader added that Russia "is reliably defending the dignity of the state and its fundamental interests from the challenges and threats by the US and its vassal forces," which is unthinkable without the "distinguished leadership and strong will" of Putin.

"I am rejoiced over the fact that the mutual support and cooperation between the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) and Russia have been strengthened as never before in the struggle to develop the traditional bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation onto a higher stage under the agreement made at our first meeting in Vladivostok in 2019 and to defend the regional peace and stability and realize the international justice," Kim Jong Un said.

The North Korean leader expressed hope that his personal ties with Putin "will play a bigger role in steadily consolidating and developing the DPRK-Russia friendship," and wished the Russian president "happiness in good health and great success" in his work for the prosperity of Russia.

The Russian leader celebrates his 70th anniversary on Friday.