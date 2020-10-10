UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea's Military Buildup Deterrent In Nature - Kim

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 05:37 PM

North Korea's Military Buildup Deterrent in Nature - Kim

North Korea is building up its war capacity purely as a deterrent and will only strike in retaliation, leader Kim Jong Un said at a massive military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the ruling Workers' Party

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) North Korea is building up its war capacity purely as a deterrent and will only strike in retaliation, leader Kim Jong Un said at a massive military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the ruling Workers' Party.

"We will continue to strengthen war deterrence for self-defense to deter, control and manage all dangerous attempts and threatening acts, including ever-growing nuclear threats, from hostile forces," Kim said in his address broadcast by North Korean television.

Making the address from the podium in a light grey Western suit, the party's chairman made no mention of the United States but reiterated that there will be "retribution" if the country ever came under attack.

He also sent well-wishes to South Koreans and wished the capitalist neighbor a swift recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim also thanked North Koreans for "protecting the country and themselves" from COVID-19, reiterating that no cases of the coronavirus were detected in the country.

South Korean media have reported earlier in the day that the North appeared to have staged the military parade at dawn. The broadcast that is live on tv is believed to be a record of that parade.

North Korea marks every fifth and tenth anniversary of founding with larger parades showboating the country's perceived military might. The parades are closely watched by international security, intelligence personnel and analysts as they are replete with the country's latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) and other developments.

Related Topics

Attack Nuclear South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong Media TV All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two minors crushed to death in okara

14 seconds ago

Govt committed to restore capital's glory through ..

16 seconds ago

Teenager raped by maternal uncle dies during abort ..

12 minutes ago

All water filtration plants to be made functional ..

28 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Novichok 'Purely Wes ..

29 minutes ago

FDA removes encroachments from old railway line, h ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.