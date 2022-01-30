UrduPoint.com

North Korea's Missile Approximately 16 Times Faster Than Speed Of Sound - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2022 | 03:50 PM

North Korea's Missile Approximately 16 Times Faster Than Speed of Sound - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) The maximum speed of the intermediate-range ballistic missile that North Korea tested earlier on Sunday was estimated as Mach 16, or 16 times the speed of sound at takeoff, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported, citing a military source.

Intelligence services of the United States and South Korea assume that the rocket is similar to the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile that North fired in November 2017, the source added.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that Pyongyang had launched an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea from North Korea's Jagang Province area. The missile flew approximately 800 km (497 miles) with a maximum altitude of 2,000 km (1,243 miles).

The US Indo-Pacific Command said that the launch posed no threat to the US and its allies.

Related Topics

Pyongyang South Korea United States North Korea November Sunday 2017 From

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

7 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

15 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

15 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>