TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The ballistic missile, which was launched by North Korea earlier in the day, presumably fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

The Japanese maritime security service earlier reported a possible launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea and called on aircraft and sea vessels to monitor the information, not approach any fragments that could fall from the missile, and report to the service.