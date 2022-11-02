UrduPoint.com

North Korea's Missile Fell Outside Of Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 01:30 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The North Korean missile, which was launched around 16:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday (7:45 GMT), fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, the NHK broadcaster reported, citing government sources.

The Japanese prime minister's office has set up a crisis headquarters in response to the new ballistic missile launch, according to the broadcaster. Earlier in the day, North Korea conducted at least 17 missile launches.

More Stories From World

