WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) North Korea's recent missile launches do not pose an immediate threat to the US military and the territory of the United States and its allies, the United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said on Wednesday.

"We are aware of the missile launch and are consulting closely with our allies and partners. While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's illicit weapons program," INDOPACOM said in a statement.

The US military reaffirmed its commitment to protect South Korea and Japan.