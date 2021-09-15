UrduPoint.com

North Korea's Missile Launches Not Posing Immediate Threat To US, Allies - US Military

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 12:00 PM

North Korea's Missile Launches Not Posing Immediate Threat to US, Allies - US Military

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) North Korea's recent missile launches do not pose an immediate threat to the US military and the territory of the United States and its allies, the United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said on Wednesday.

"We are aware of the missile launch and are consulting closely with our allies and partners. While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's illicit weapons program," INDOPACOM said in a statement.

The US military reaffirmed its commitment to protect South Korea and Japan.

Related Topics

Japan South Korea United States North Korea Event

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 73 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 73 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 Int'l democracy day is being observed today

Int'l democracy day is being observed today

13 minutes ago
 20 CCA cricketers amongst 191 players to receive e ..

20 CCA cricketers amongst 191 players to receive enhanced domestic contracts

36 minutes ago
 Huawei & HEC Officials Successfully Conclude ‘Se ..

Huawei & HEC Officials Successfully Conclude ‘Seeds for the Future 2021’ Pro ..

55 minutes ago
 Heads of foreign affairs agencies of Turkmenistan ..

Heads of foreign affairs agencies of Turkmenistan and the FRG discussed the issu ..

1 hour ago
 Bangladesh Signs OIC Women Organization Statute

Bangladesh Signs OIC Women Organization Statute

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.