MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The recent launches of North Korean missiles did not pose an immediate threat to the United States and its allies, the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea, or formally the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan from the North Korean province of Kangwon.

"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launches highlight the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's unlawful WMD (weapon of mass destruction) and ballistic missile programs," the command said in a statement.

The US is "closely consulting" with allies and partners, the statement noted, adding that Washington's commitments to protect South Korea and Japan remain "ironclad."

Pyongyang has already conducted nine missile tests since September 25, and 28 tests since the beginning of 2022. North Korea has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to the refusal of the US and South Korea to stop joint military drills, which Pyongyang believes threaten regional stability.