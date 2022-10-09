WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) The United States is aware that Pyongyang test-fired two ballistic missiles, which pose no immediate threat to the country or its allies, the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said in a press release on Saturday.

"We are aware of the two ballistic missile launches and are consulting closely with our allies and partners. While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's unlawful WMD (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missile programs," the statement read.

Washington remains committed to the defense of South Korea and Japan, INDOPACOM said.

Earlier on Saturday, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean military that Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the area around the city of Munchon, lying on the coast of the Sea of Japan.