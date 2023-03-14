WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) North Korea's ballistic missile launches do not pose an immediate threat to the United States or its allies, the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said in a statement.

Earlier Tuesday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles, which flew 385 miles and fell in the Sea of Japan.

"We are aware of the ballistic missile launches and are consulting closely with our allies and partners. While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launches, and the recent cruise launches, highlight the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs," INDOPACOM said.

According to the statement, the US commitments to the defense of South Korea and Japan remain ironclad.