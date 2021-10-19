TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) North Korea's continuing missile launches pose a serious threat to the international community, including Japan, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters.

"Since May 2019, North Korea has been conducting frequent missile tests.

The goal is clearly to improve missile technology. North Korea's continuing missile launches pose a serious threat to the entire international community, including Japan," Kishi said at a news conference broadcast by the NHK tv channel.