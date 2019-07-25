(@imziishan)

The recent missile tests conducted by North Korea presented no threat to the Russian Far East, Frants Klintsevich, a member of the Russian parliament's upper house's security and defense committee, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The recent missile tests conducted by North Korea presented no threat to the Russian Far East, Frants Klintsevich, a member of the Russian parliament 's upper house's security and defense committee, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, North Korea launched two missiles, which reached an altitude of 31 miles before falling into the Sea of Japan. The tests were conducted in light of Seoul and Washington's refusal to cancel their joint military exercises in August, which Pyongyang considered to be a threat to its security.

"The tests pose no threat to Russia. We know that North Korea harbors no hostile intentions toward Russia.

Besides, Russian defense systems are capable of intercepting missiles of that type," Klintsevich said.

After Donald Trump became president in 2017, the United States began pursuing a more aggressive policy regarding Pyongyang. The situation on the Korean Peninsula deteriorated further that year after North Korea conducted a series of missile tests coupled with a nuclear test, which were followed by new US sanctions. After North Korea's summits with South Korea and the United States, the situation became seemingly less intense, but no specific progress on denuclearization was made.