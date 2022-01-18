UrduPoint.com

North Korea's Missile Tests Signal Weapons Build-Up - Japanese Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 11:30 AM

North Korea's Missile Tests Signal Weapons Build-Up - Japanese Defense Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tuesday that recent missile tests by North Korea indicate that Pyongyang is rapidly improving its weaponry technologies and operational capabilities.

"It is obvious that North Korea is rapidly enhancing the technological level of weapons, operational capabilities and diversifying the launching methods," Kishi said in a briefing.

Earlier in the day, Pyongyang confirmed the launch on Monday of two tactical guided missiles in the western area of North Korea that "precisely hit an island target in the East Sea of Korea.

"

According to Kishi, two ballistic missiles launched by Pyongyang had presumably flew about 300 kilometers (186 miles), reaching a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers, and dropped outside Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.

The recent missile launch is the fourth North Korea's test-fire this month, with the latest one conducted on January 14. On the first two occasions, Pyongyang claimed to have successfully tested hypersonic missiles.

