North Korea's Missiles Flew Over 400 Miles At Maximum Altitude Of Over 295,000 Feet - JCS

Published June 05, 2022

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) The eight short-range ballistic missiles launched by North Korea on Sunday morning towards the Sea of Japan flew from 110-670 kilometers (68-416 miles) with a maximum altitude from 25-90 kilometers (82,021-295,276 feet), the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Sunday.

The launches were carried out between 9:08 a.m. (00:08 GMT) to 9:43 a.m. from the areas of Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, the city of Kaechon in the South Pyongan province, the Tongchang-ri test site in the North Pyongan province, and from the city of Hamhung in the South Hamgyong province towards the Sea of Japan, according to the South Korean military.

"The US and South Korean intelligence agencies are carefully analyzing additional information," the military said in a statement.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Won In-choul held a video conference call with the ROK-US Combined Forces commander, General Paul J. LaCamera, to discuss the situation over the North's launches and confirmed the readiness of both countries' armed forces to detect and intercept North Korean missiles in case of possible provocations from Pyongyang.

The sides also condemned the North's "serious provocations," which harm peace and stability on the Korean peninsula and demanded to stop them immediately.

The Sunday test-firing is Pyongyang's 18th missile test since the start of this year.

