TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Two projectiles fired by North Korea on Friday flew 230 kilometers (143 miles) at a maximum altitude of 30 kilometers, media have reported, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

According to the JCS, cited by the South Korean Yonhap news agency, the two projectiles were fired at around 08:01 a.m. and 08:16 a.m. on Friday (23:01 and 21:16 GMT on Thursday). The projectiles reportedly flew at the speed of Mach 6.1.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said, as quoted by Yonhap.

The JSC added that South Korea's and the United States' intelligence agencies were analyzing the type of projectiles fired by Pyongyang.

On Friday, North Korea made the sixth launch since July 25. South Korea has been claiming that Pyongyang had launched short-range ballistic missiles. North Korea, in its turn, issued separate statements on every launch, saying its carried out various new weapons.

The UN Security Council has called on North Korea to refrain from developing its ballistic missile program.