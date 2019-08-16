UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea's Projectiles Flew Over 140 Miles At Altitude Of Nearly 20 Miles - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 09:50 AM

North Korea's Projectiles Flew Over 140 Miles at Altitude of Nearly 20 Miles - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Two projectiles fired by North Korea on Friday flew 230 kilometers (143 miles) at a maximum altitude of 30 kilometers, media have reported, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

According to the JCS, cited by the South Korean Yonhap news agency, the two projectiles were fired at around 08:01 a.m. and 08:16 a.m. on Friday (23:01 and 21:16 GMT on Thursday). The projectiles reportedly flew at the speed of Mach 6.1.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said, as quoted by Yonhap.

The JSC added that South Korea's and the United States' intelligence agencies were analyzing the type of projectiles fired by Pyongyang.

On Friday, North Korea made the sixth launch since July 25. South Korea has been claiming that Pyongyang had launched short-range ballistic missiles. North Korea, in its turn, issued separate statements on every launch, saying its carried out various new weapons.

The UN Security Council has called on North Korea to refrain from developing its ballistic missile program.

Related Topics

United Nations Pyongyang South Korea United States North Korea July Media From

Recent Stories

Yemen Scales Down Foreign Ministry Office in Aden ..

10 hours ago

Huawei Sure UK Will Withstand Pressure From US to ..

10 hours ago

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Campai ..

10 hours ago

Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping to Hold Talks With Rus ..

10 hours ago

RSS's brutal India to fail just like Hitler's Nazi ..

10 hours ago

Barcelona will not risk Messi for La Liga opener a ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.