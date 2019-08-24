UrduPoint.com
North Korea's Projectiles Flew Over 236 Miles At Altitude Of Some 60 Miles - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 07:30 AM

North Korea's Projectiles Flew Over 236 Miles at Altitude of Some 60 Miles - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) The projectiles, fired by North Korea on Saturday, flew 380 kilometers (236 miles) at a maximum altitude of 97 kilometers, South Korean media reported.

Earlier in the day, South Korean media reported that Pyongyang had launched unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan.

North Korea is likely to have launched two short-range ballistic missiles at 6:45 and 7:02 local time (21:45 and 22:02 on Friday GMT) from the eastern province of South Hamgyong, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

That is the seventh missile test, conducted by North Korea since July 25. The previous tests were conducted on July 25, on July 31, August 2, August 6, August 10 and August 16.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula significantly improved last year after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump. In June 2018, Kim and Trump reached an agreement, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and potential removal of US sanctions.

However, the negotiating process has stalled this year, with the tensions having escalated after Pyongyang's recent missile tests.

