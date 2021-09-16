Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Friday strongly condemned North Korea's recent missile launches, which he said bore similarities with those tested in May 2019 and likewise posed serious threat to air and sea traffic

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Friday strongly condemned North Korea's recent missile launches, which he said bore similarities with those tested in May 2019 and likewise posed serious threat to air and sea traffic.

"The missiles launched the day before are similar to short-range solid-propellant missiles, which were tested in May 2019," Kato said.

He also stressed that the missile landing in Japan's exclusive economic zone "without prior notification" was "a dangerous act" that could have posed "a serious threat to the safety of air and sea traffic.

On Wednesday, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles�from the province of Pyeongan-Pukto towards the Sea of Japan. The missiles flew about 800 kilometers (497 miles) at an altitude of 60 kilometers (37 miles) or more. The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, was not present at the tests. Earlier, on September 11 and 12, North Korea launched long-range cruise missiles. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called the launches a provocation.