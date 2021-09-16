UrduPoint.com

North Korea's Recently-Tested Missiles Similar To Those Launched In May 2019 - Tokyo

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 01:10 PM

North Korea's Recently-Tested Missiles Similar to Those Launched in May 2019 - Tokyo

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Friday strongly condemned North Korea's recent missile launches, which he said bore similarities with those tested in May 2019 and likewise posed serious threat to air and sea traffic

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Friday strongly condemned North Korea's recent missile launches, which he said bore similarities with those tested in May 2019 and likewise posed serious threat to air and sea traffic.

"The missiles launched the day before are similar to short-range solid-propellant missiles, which were tested in May 2019," Kato said.

He also stressed that the missile landing in Japan's exclusive economic zone "without prior notification" was "a dangerous act" that could have posed "a serious threat to the safety of air and sea traffic.

"

On Wednesday, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles�from the province of Pyeongan-Pukto towards the Sea of Japan. The missiles flew about 800 kilometers (497 miles) at an altitude of 60 kilometers (37 miles) or more. The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, was not present at the tests. Earlier, on September 11 and 12, North Korea launched long-range cruise missiles. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called the launches a provocation.

Related Topics

Traffic Japan North Korea Kim Jong May September 2019 Cabinet

Recent Stories

SEHA integrates UAE PASS with its mobile app and p ..

SEHA integrates UAE PASS with its mobile app and patient portal

28 minutes ago
 Kyrgyz President Says Dialogue With New Afghan Aut ..

Kyrgyz President Says Dialogue With New Afghan Authorities Is Necessary

26 minutes ago
 President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah holds a ..

President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah holds a press conference with Provinc ..

40 minutes ago
 European Parliament Adopts Report Proposing Toughe ..

European Parliament Adopts Report Proposing Tougher Policy on Russia in 494-103 ..

46 minutes ago
 Afghanistan needs int’l support to achieve peace ..

Afghanistan needs int’l support to achieve peace: PM

54 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 66 lives in Pakistan in last 24 ho ..

COVID-19 claims 66 lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.