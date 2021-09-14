Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi believes that if the information on the success of North Korea's cruise missile tests is confirmed, it could become a potential threat to the peace and security of the region and raise concerns

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi believes that if the information on the success of North Korea's cruise missile tests is confirmed, it could become a potential threat to the peace and security of the region and raise concerns.

The state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) on Monday reported a successful test of a cruise missile. North Korean experts reportedly held tests of the thrust of missile engines on the ground, flight tests, control and guidance tests, and a number of others. Cruise missiles were able to hit targets at a distance of 1,500 kilometers. The specifications of the new weapon were found to be compliant with the design requirements.

"If the information is confirmed, this could threaten the peace and security of the region and raise concerns. We intend to continue monitoring the actions of the North Korean military in close cooperation with the United States and South Korea," the NHK tv channel quoted the minister as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, high-ranking diplomats from Japan, South Korea and the United States held a trilateral meeting on North Korea in Tokyo. The meeting was attended by US special envoy for North Korea Sung Kim, head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Takehiro Funakoshi and the South Korean Foreign Ministry's special envoy for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula Noh Kyu-duk.

One of the key topics of discussion was a possible response to the statement of the North Korean side about successful missile tests. The parties agreed to continue cooperation on denuclearization of North Korea by combining dialogue with Pyongyang and sanctions pressure.