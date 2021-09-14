UrduPoint.com

North Korea's Reported Missile Activity Threatens Regional Peace - Japan Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 01:54 PM

North Korea's Reported Missile Activity Threatens Regional Peace - Japan Defense Minister

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi believes that if the information on the success of North Korea's cruise missile tests is confirmed, it could become a potential threat to the peace and security of the region and raise concerns

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi believes that if the information on the success of North Korea's cruise missile tests is confirmed, it could become a potential threat to the peace and security of the region and raise concerns.

The state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) on Monday reported a successful test of a cruise missile. North Korean experts reportedly held tests of the thrust of missile engines on the ground, flight tests, control and guidance tests, and a number of others. Cruise missiles were able to hit targets at a distance of 1,500 kilometers. The specifications of the new weapon were found to be compliant with the design requirements.

"If the information is confirmed, this could threaten the peace and security of the region and raise concerns. We intend to continue monitoring the actions of the North Korean military in close cooperation with the United States and South Korea," the NHK tv channel quoted the minister as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, high-ranking diplomats from Japan, South Korea and the United States held a trilateral meeting on North Korea in Tokyo. The meeting was attended by US special envoy for North Korea Sung Kim, head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Takehiro Funakoshi and the South Korean Foreign Ministry's special envoy for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula Noh Kyu-duk.

One of the key topics of discussion was a possible response to the statement of the North Korean side about successful missile tests. The parties agreed to continue cooperation on denuclearization of North Korea by combining dialogue with Pyongyang and sanctions pressure.

Related Topics

Tokyo Pyongyang Japan South Korea United States North Korea TV From Asia Weapon

Recent Stories

Foreign investment in agriculture sector grows in ..

Foreign investment in agriculture sector grows in China's Jiangsu

28 seconds ago
 Police arrested two accused

Police arrested two accused

29 seconds ago
 UK Athletes Complain to World Athletics Head Over ..

UK Athletes Complain to World Athletics Head Over National Federation Work - Rep ..

31 seconds ago
 IMF Mission to Start Its Work in Ukraine on Septem ..

IMF Mission to Start Its Work in Ukraine on September 18 - Prime Minister

35 seconds ago
 Government increases petrol storage capacity by 38 ..

Government increases petrol storage capacity by 38.7%, HSD 18.4% in two years

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan would recognize Taliban govt. when it hon ..

Pakistan would recognize Taliban govt. when it honours rights pledges: Ambassad ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.