MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) A senior North Korean official called Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe an "imbecile" on Saturday for describing the recently tested weapons as ballistic missiles, and promised to show him what a real missile test looks like soon, according to official media

The North is believed to have fired two short-range projectiles from a super-large multiple rocket launcher on Thursday, which Abe called ballistic missiles.

The alleged mislabeling made an unnamed vice director general of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's Department of Japanese Affairs go ballistic in an expletive-laden statement carried by North Korea's KCNA news agency.

"Abe may see what a real ballistic missile is in the not distant future and under his nose. Abe would be well-advised to distinguish multiple launch rocket from a ballistic missile. Abe is none other than a perfect imbecile and a political dwarf without parallel in the world," the official wrote.

The projectiles flew about 380 kilometers (236 miles) at a maximum altitude of 97 kilometers (60 miles) before plunging into the sea off North Korea's eastern coast. The UN Security Council bans Pyongyang from making or testing ballistic missiles.