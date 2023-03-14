(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) North Korea's short-range ballistic missiles flew 620 kilometers (385 miles) and fell in the Sea of Japan, Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Earlier Tuesday, the news agency reported that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.

"We strongly condemn the North's series of ballistic missile launches as an act of significant provocation that harms peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula, but also in the international community, and a clear violation of U.

N. Security Council resolutions," the South Korean JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.

The ballistic missile launch was North Korea's fifth this year.

South Korea and the United States on Monday started an 11-day Freedom Shield joint exercise, along with separate large-scale field maneuvers called Warrior Shield, amid Seoul's tougher rhetoric against Pyongyang.