SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) North Korea's achievements in manufacturing spacecraft, including a high-thrust engine for carrier rockets, makes it a nation capable of exploring space one day, to which it has sovereign right under international law, National Aerospace Development Administration deputy director Park Kyung-soo said.

"North Korea has made steady progress in increasing the multifunctionality and high performance of its satellites as well as enhancing their reliability. The country has also succeeded in developing a high-thrust engine for a carrier rocket thus ensuring a firm guarantee that the country would be able to launch different types of satellites into orbit," Park told the state-run Korean Central news Agency in an interview published on Sunday.

The interview took place on the occasion of the 14th anniversary of North Korea's accession to the international Outer Space Treaty. On March 5, 2009, North Korea joined the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies and on March 10 of the same year, Pyongyang also signed the Convention on Registration of Objects Launched into Outer Space.

Park said that the country's accession to these agreements gave it "sovereign right" to explore and utilize outer space "guaranteed by the international law."

He added that the need to explore and use outer space for the economic development and the national prosperity increases every day and North Korea dynamically promotes space exploration as a satellites and carrier rockets producing country.

Park also said that North Korea applies its space technologies in various fields, including agriculture and fisheries, meteorology, communication, mineral exploration and disaster prevention.

North Korea launched its first satellite Kwangmyongsong-3 in December 2012, becoming the 10th space nation capable of launching its satellite using its own carrier rockets. In 2016, the country successfully launched Kwangmyongsong-4 satellite.

On February 27 and March 5, 2022, North Korea launched ballistic missiles, which were a part of developing a military reconnaissance satellite, Pyongyang said. On December 18, North Korea launched two medium-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. Their maximum flight altitude was estimated at 550 kilometers (342 miles) and range at 500 kilometers. North Korea later said that it tested the systems of the reconnaissance satellite, which it planned to fully complete by April 2023.

In December 2022, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered at a party plenum for the creation of the country's first reconnaissance satellite and carrier rocket in the short term and launch them.

The South Korean military thinks it is extremely likely that North Korea will launch intercontinental ballistic missiles soon using the technologies it possesses now. South Korea plans to launch its first military reconnaissance satellite in November this year under its project to deploy a total of five such satellites by the middle of the decade.