North Korea's State-Run News Agency Confirms Kim Observed Friday's Test Of New Weapon

Sat 17th August 2019 | 03:00 AM

North Korea's State-Run News Agency Confirms Kim Observed Friday's Test of New Weapon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Pyongyang has confirmed that it tested some new weapon on Friday, adding that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch, according to an official message carried by North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency on Saturday.

Early on Friday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said they registered the launches of two unidentified projectiles off North Korea's eastern coast into the Sea of Japan. The projectiles flew around 230 kilometers (143 miles) at a maximum altitude of 30 kilometers at a speed of Mach 6.1.

KCNA noted perfect results of Friday's test launch and praised North Korea's confidence in its weapons system.

Kim, in his turn, reportedly expressed satisfaction over the level of development of the country's science and defense technology.

North Korea's launches on Friday marked the sixth series of weapons tests that Pyongyang has carried out since July 25.

The launches were conducted amid tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Kim has been opposing the ongoing US-South Korean military exercise. North Korea even rejected Seoul's recent announcement of reunification plans by 2045.

