MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) North Korea possibly tested a medium or long-range ballistic missile on Sunday, according to Japanese and South Korean reports.

On Sunday morning, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) that Pyongyang had launched an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan) from North Korea's Jagang Province area.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters on Sunday that the suspected ballistic missile launched by Pyongyang flew 800 km (497 miles) reaching a maximum altitude of 2,000 km (1,243 miles), and fell outside of Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone after its estimated 30-minute flight.

According to Yonhap, the South Korean military characterized the ballistic missile as "intermediate-range" and also said that it flew around 800 kilometers at an altitude of 2,000 kilometers.

The South Korean National Security Council characterized the missile launched by North Korea on Sunday as a "medium-range ballistic missile," Yonhap said in another update.

Matsuno said that the ballistic missile could have been medium- or above medium-range.

According to the Kyodo news agency, there have been no reports of any damages following the suspected launch, which, if officially confirmed, will be the seventh test carried out by North Korea this year.