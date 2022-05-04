UrduPoint.com

North Korea's Suspected Ballistic Missile Flew With Maximum Altitude Of 497 Miles- Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2022 | 11:30 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The North Korean ballistic missile supposedly launched on Wednesday is said to have traveled up to a maximum altitude of 800 kilometers (497 miles) and a range of 500 kilometers (310 miles), the Kyodo news agency reported, citing the Japanese defense ministry.

The missile fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, the news agency added.

Earlier in the day, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile in the direction of the Sea of Japan at about 03:03 GMT, which is likely an intercontinental ballistic missile.

