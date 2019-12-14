UrduPoint.com
North Korea's Test Launch Gave 'Priceless Data' To Deter US Nuclear Threat - Statement

North Korea's Test Launch Gave 'Priceless Data' to Deter US Nuclear Threat - Statement

The information that North Korea has collected during its latest missile test will be used to deter the nuclear threat from the United States, Chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army Pak Jong Chon said in a statement circulated by the Korean Central News Agency on Saturday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The information that North Korea has collected during its latest missile test will be used to deter the nuclear threat from the United States, Chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army Pak Jong Chon said in a statement circulated by the Korean Central news Agency on Saturday.

"The priceless data, experience and new technologies gained in the recent tests of defense science research will be fully applied to the development of another strategic weapon of the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] for definitely and reliably restraining and overpowering the nuclear threat of the US," the statement read.

He went on to say that the US and other hostile states will spend the year-end in peace only when they hold off words and deeds that rattle Pyongyang.

Earlier in the day, the North Korean academy of National Defense Science said that it had conducted another "crucial" test at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground. A previous test was conducted at the same location on December 7.

Since 2018, the United States and North Korea have had two summits, during which they agreed to pursue a policy of denuclearization and the normalization of relations. However, the dialogue has since come to halt, with Washington demanding more decisive steps from Pyongyang, which, in turn, is blaming the US for not properly reciprocating previous goodwill gestures by Kim Jong Un's government.

