MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) None of North Korea's test missile launches created any threat to Russia's Far Eastern regions, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with Sputnik.

He said North Korea has developed almost an entire set of ballistic and cruise missiles and conducted dozens of test launches.

"But none of them created any threat to our Far Eastern regions. The Korean side has repeatedly stated that it strictly follows this principle. We have no reason not to trust it," the Russian diplomat said.