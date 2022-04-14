UrduPoint.com

North Korea's Tests Stir Nuclear Debate In South

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 11:56 AM

North Korea's tests stir nuclear debate in South

After firing its largest-ever missile, North Korea is preparing to conduct a nuclear test, officials and analysts say, reviving a longstanding debate south of the border: should Seoul have nukes too? Pyongyang has conducted a blitz of sanctions-busting weapons tests this year, including launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at full range for the first time since 2017

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :After firing its largest-ever missile, North Korea is preparing to conduct a nuclear test, officials and analysts say, reviving a longstanding debate south of the border: should Seoul have nukes too? Pyongyang has conducted a blitz of sanctions-busting weapons tests this year, including launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at full range for the first time since 2017.

It was a dramatic return to long-range testing after a years-long pause while leader Kim Jong Un embarked on a round of failed diplomacy with then-US president Donald Trump in 2018.

Renewed North Korean sabre-rattling, coupled with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has shifted the public mood in South Korea -- with growing demand for their own deterrent.

"Discussions on South Korea possibly pursuing its own nuclear capability have been circulating," said Soo Kim of the RAND Corporation.

"The nuclear option is likely to remain on the discussion table for Seoul's decision-makers. But this, of course, will have implications and reach beyond the Korean Peninsula."The discussion on whether South Korea should pursue nuclear armaments extends beyond official circles, with a majority of citizens also appearing to support such a move.

Seventy-one percent of South Koreans now favour the country getting nuclear weapons, according to a research paper published in February by the US-based Carnegie Endowment and the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

Related Topics

Firing Ukraine Russia Nuclear Trump Pyongyang Seoul Chicago South Korea North Korea Kim Jong February Border 2017 2018

Recent Stories

Pollen allergy to die down in Capital

Pollen allergy to die down in Capital

8 minutes ago
 FTO to provide fair treatment to taxpayers

FTO to provide fair treatment to taxpayers

10 minutes ago
 EPA allows plastic bags use for specific sectors i ..

EPA allows plastic bags use for specific sectors in ICT

10 minutes ago
 German Authorities Seize Yacht Allegedly Owned by ..

German Authorities Seize Yacht Allegedly Owned by Alisher Usmanov's Sister

10 minutes ago
 Japan's Lower House Approves Bill Raising Duties o ..

Japan's Lower House Approves Bill Raising Duties on Imports From Russia

10 minutes ago
 PM regrets delay of four years in completion of Me ..

PM regrets delay of four years in completion of Metro Bus project

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.