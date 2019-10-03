(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) North Korea's top nuclear negotiator, Kim Myong Gil, said on Thursday that he was off to have working-level denuclearization talks with US officials and voiced high expectations for their results.

"(We) are heading to working-level negotiations with the U.S. ... As the U.S. side sent a new signal, I bear high expectations and optimism, and I am also optimistic about the results," Kim said at Beijing International Airport, as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

According to the media outlet, the North Korean delegation is apparently set to leave for the Swedish capital since it was confirmed that it had purchased tickets to that destination.

On Tuesday, North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui was reported as saying that Pyongyang and Washington had agreed to hold working negotiations on October 5 following preliminary contacts last week. US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told Sputnik that same day that US and North Korean officials planned to hold talks "within the next week."

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in late September that North Korea and the United States were preparing to relaunch denuclearization talks after they collapsed in February following an unsuccessful leaders' summit. The South Korea leader further speculated that another summit would be arranged.