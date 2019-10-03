UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea's Top Nuclear Negotiator Leaves For Stockholm For Talks With US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:20 PM

North Korea's Top Nuclear Negotiator Leaves for Stockholm for Talks With US

North Korea's top nuclear negotiator, Kim Myong Gil, said on Thursday that he was off to have working-level denuclearization talks with US officials and voiced high expectations for their results

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) North Korea's top nuclear negotiator, Kim Myong Gil, said on Thursday that he was off to have working-level denuclearization talks with US officials and voiced high expectations for their results.

"(We) are heading to working-level negotiations with the U.S. ... As the U.S. side sent a new signal, I bear high expectations and optimism, and I am also optimistic about the results," Kim said at Beijing International Airport, as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

According to the media outlet, the North Korean delegation is apparently set to leave for the Swedish capital since it was confirmed that it had purchased tickets to that destination.

On Tuesday, North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui was reported as saying that Pyongyang and Washington had agreed to hold working negotiations on October 5 following preliminary contacts last week. US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told Sputnik that same day that US and North Korean officials planned to hold talks "within the next week."

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in late September that North Korea and the United States were preparing to relaunch denuclearization talks after they collapsed in February following an unsuccessful leaders' summit. The South Korea leader further speculated that another summit would be arranged.

Related Topics

Washington Nuclear Beijing Pyongyang Same South Korea United States North Korea February September October Media Top Airport

Recent Stories

Venezuela Seeks Bringing Oil Production to 2Mln Bp ..

2 minutes ago

Nida Dar shares her excitement at joining Sydney T ..

12 minutes ago

HUAWEI P30 Pro Now Comes with HUAWEI FreeBuds Lite ..

16 minutes ago

Ukraine's Naftogaz Calls on Russia's Gazprom to Un ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev to Incorporate EU Rules Enabling New Russian ..

4 minutes ago

Global Oil Supply May Decrease Due to Shale Oil Ma ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.