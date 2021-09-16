UrduPoint.com

North Korea's Wednesday Missile Launches Were Test Of Railway Missile System - Reports

Thu 16th September 2021 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) North Korea's Wednesday missile launches were a test of a railway missile system, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday.

"The Eighth Congress of the Party organized the Railway Mobile Missile Regiment to increase the capability for dealing intensive blow to the menacing forces in many places at the same time during necessary military operation and powerfully improve the ability to more actively cope with all sorts of threats as part of establishment of new defence strategy.

The drill was aimed at confirming the practicability of the railway mobile missile system deployed for the first time for action, evaluating without notice the combat preparedness of the new regiment and its ability to perform firepower mission and mastering the actual war procedures," KCNA reported.

The fired missiles reportedly hit the target area 800 kilometers (about 500 miles) away from the launch site.

