UrduPoint.com

North Leader's Sister Says Inter-Korean Summit Possible With 'respect'

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 10:44 PM

North leader's sister says inter-Korean summit possible with 'respect'

The influential sister of North Korea's leader said in a statement on Saturday that an inter-Korean summit could take place, but only if mutual "respect" and "impartiality" are guaranteed

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :The influential sister of North Korea's leader said in a statement on Saturday that an inter-Korean summit could take place, but only if mutual "respect" and "impartiality" are guaranteed.

It was the second statement in two days by Kim Jong Un's sister and key advisor Kim Yo Jong.

She had on Friday urged Seoul to end its "hostile policies" towards Pyongyang after South Korea's president called for declaring an official end to the state of war with the North.

The 1950-53 war between the two Koreas ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, leaving Seoul and Pyongyang technically at war for over half a century.

An inter-Korean summit between her brother and the South's Moon Jae-in could be held "only when impartiality and the attitude of respecting each other" are guaranteed, Kim said in a statement carried by Pyongyang's official KCNA news agency.

She also said a summit, as well as discussions on a declaration to end the war, could be held "at an early date through constructive discussions".

"There is no need for the North and the South to waste time faulting each other and engaging in a war of words," she added.

She also reiterated Friday's call for the South to drop its "unequal double-standards", in an apparent reference to Moon's criticism of the North's recent missile launches.

Last week, the South successfully test-fired successful a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), making it one of a handful of nations with the advanced technology.

North Korea carried out two missile firings this month alone, one involving a long-range cruise missile and the other short-range ballistic missiles.

Communications between the North and South have largely been cut in the aftermath of a second US-North summit in Hanoi that collapsed in February 2019 as then-president Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un couldn't agree on the terms of an agreement.

Related Topics

Century Technology Trump Pyongyang Seoul Hanoi South Korea North Korea Kim Jong February 2019 Agreement

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

9 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

9 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

9 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

9 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.