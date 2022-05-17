UrduPoint.com

North Macedonia, Bulgaria Dispute May Create Crisis In EU-Balkans Relations - Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2022 | 01:20 AM

North Macedonia, Bulgaria Dispute May Create Crisis in EU-Balkans Relations - Borrell

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) North Macedonia and Bulgaria not solving bilateral differences by the end of the French presidency would create a "strong crisis" in the EU-Balkans relations, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"This is something that has to be overcome and there is a strong political will from the Council to push in order to avoid a crisis that could come if before the end of the French presidency this is not being solved. I am putting a limit of time. If it does not happen during the French presidency, I have to recognize that we will be in a strong crisis with our relationship with western Balkan countries," Borrell said during a press conference after EU Foreign Affairs Council.

The EU top diplomat also said that the Council has gone "very deeply today on the issue of the relationship between Bulgaria and North Macedonia that is blocking the (EU accession) process.

"

Relations between the two countries have been tense over Bulgaria's objection to the accession of North Macedonia to the European Union. In October 2019, France, Denmark and the Netherlands blocked the launch of accession talks with North Macedonia, citing the need for further reforms in the country. In March 2020, the European Commission announced that EU nations had agreed to open the talks, but the process has since stalled as Bulgaria has been blocking the beginning of accession talks over its disputes with North Macedonia regarding language, ethnic minorities, and historical issues.

