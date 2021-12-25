North Macedonia Confirms First Case of Omicron Strain of Coronavirus - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) North Macedonia has confirmed the first case of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said.

The patient arrived from the United Kingdom and underwent medical tests at a private hospital in Skopje.

"In January 2021, the patient was diagnosed with the coronavirus without having any symptoms. After that, he was vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer drug. Two days ago, he made a test and was diagnosed with the Omicron strain," the ministry said in a statement on late Friday.

The patient has mild symptoms of the disease and remains at home in self-isolation.