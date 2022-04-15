UrduPoint.com

North Macedonia Declares 6 Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2022 | 04:48 PM

North Macedonia declared on Friday six Russian diplomats personae non gratae, the country's foreign ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) North Macedonia declared on Friday six Russian diplomats personae non gratae, the country's foreign ministry said.

"Today, the Russian Ambassador to North Macedonia, Sergey Bazdnikin, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was handed over a Note Verbale with which six diplomats of the Embassy of the Russian Federation were declared persona non grata in North Macedonia," the ministry said in a statement.

"Based on the information received from the relevant authorities, the six Russian diplomats in question were engaging in activities contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and are to leave the territory of the Republic of North Macedonia in the next five days," it added.

Moscow will give an appropriate response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from North Macedonia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

"Russia will give an appropriate response," Zakharova said.

