North Macedonia Expelling One More Russian Diplomat - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 04:41 PM

North Macedonia will expel one more Russian diplomat whose behavior allegedly contradicted principles of the Vienna Convention, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said on Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) North Macedonia will expel one more Russian diplomat whose behavior allegedly contradicted principles of the Vienna Convention, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said on Tuesday.

Skopje expelled a Russian diplomatic staffer in May.

"I cannot disclose any details, since this kind of information is usually classified, but the foreign ministry is about to receive confirmed and documented information about the behavior of an accredited foreign diplomat running counter to the principles of the Vienna Convention, and it will take measures to protect its national security, as well as the security of our allies," Osmani said at a briefing, as quoted by MIA news agency.

