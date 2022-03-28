North Macedonia Expels 5 Russian Diplomats

North Macedonia is expelling five Russian embassy staff over their alleged violation of diplomatic protocols, the Foreign Ministry of the small Balkan nation said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) North Macedonia is expelling five Russian embassy staff over their alleged violation of diplomatic protocols, the Foreign Ministry of the small Balkan nation said on Monday.

"Today, the Russian Ambassador to North Macedonia, Sergey Bazdnikin, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was handed over a Note Verbale with which five staff members of the Embassy of the Russian Federation were declared persona non grata," a statement read.

The ministry cited relevant authorities as saying that the diplomats had engaged in "activities contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations." They are expected to leave the country within five days.