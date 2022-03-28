UrduPoint.com

North Macedonia Expels 5 Russian Diplomats

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 09:12 PM

North Macedonia Expels 5 Russian Diplomats

North Macedonia is expelling five Russian embassy staff over their alleged violation of diplomatic protocols, the Foreign Ministry of the small Balkan nation said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) North Macedonia is expelling five Russian embassy staff over their alleged violation of diplomatic protocols, the Foreign Ministry of the small Balkan nation said on Monday.

"Today, the Russian Ambassador to North Macedonia, Sergey Bazdnikin, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was handed over a Note Verbale with which five staff members of the Embassy of the Russian Federation were declared persona non grata," a statement read.

The ministry cited relevant authorities as saying that the diplomats had engaged in "activities contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations." They are expected to leave the country within five days.

Related Topics

Russia Vienna Macedonia

Recent Stories

Punjab Ombudsman chairs monthly meeting

Punjab Ombudsman chairs monthly meeting

22 seconds ago
 Biden Asks $6.9Bln for European Deterrence Initiat ..

Biden Asks $6.9Bln for European Deterrence Initiative, NATO and Countering Russi ..

23 seconds ago
 Biden Seeks $1Bln for US State Dept., Pentagon to ..

Biden Seeks $1Bln for US State Dept., Pentagon to Assist Ukraine Counter Russia ..

25 seconds ago
 Biden Seeks $1.8Bln to Support Indo-Pacific Region ..

Biden Seeks $1.8Bln to Support Indo-Pacific Region, $400Mln to Counter China's I ..

27 seconds ago
 Bringing no-confidence against KP govt not less th ..

Bringing no-confidence against KP govt not less than joke: CM

4 minutes ago
 Biden Requests $10.6Bln to Address Global Health S ..

Biden Requests $10.6Bln to Address Global Health Security Challenges - Budget

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>