UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Macedonia Greenlights Use Of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

North Macedonia Greenlights Use of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) North Macedonia has authorized the use of the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Sunday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund ... announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the Republic of North Macedonia," RDIF said in a press release.

The vaccine has been registered under the emergency use authorization procedure and is now approved for use in 46 countries globally with a total population of over 1.2 billion people.

Related Topics

Russia Macedonia Sunday Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attacks on Sa ..

12 minutes ago

Afghanistan wants to be bridge between South, Cent ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador reviews cooperation with Serbia in ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 7, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Retail store closed, fined AED5000 for failing to ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.