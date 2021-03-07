MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) North Macedonia has authorized the use of the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Sunday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund ... announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the Republic of North Macedonia," RDIF said in a press release.

The vaccine has been registered under the emergency use authorization procedure and is now approved for use in 46 countries globally with a total population of over 1.2 billion people.