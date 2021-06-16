North Macedonia Lifts Curfew From June 16 - Cabinet

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) North Macedonia will lift curfew and soften other measures against the COVID-19 pandemic from June 16, the government said in a statement.

The decision was made at a meeting of the cabinet of the former Yugoslav republic on Tuesday and comes into force on Wednesday.

"From June 16, the ban on movement (curfew) will be lifted. The restrictions on the opening hours of cafes, bars and restaurants will also be lifted, but they are allowed to work only on open terraces and areas," the cabinet said.