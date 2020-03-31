North Macedonia Marks 'Historic Day' as Flag Flown at NATO Headquarters for 1st Time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The North Macedonian flag was flown at NATO Headquarters in Brussels for the first time ever, validating the country's formal accession last week, in a ceremony broadcast by the alliance online.

On Friday, North Macedonia officially joined NATO as its 30th member, when the instrument for its accession to the Washington Treaty was formally deposited with the US State Department. The ceremony when the country's flag was flown had NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Chargé d'Affaires of the North Macedonian delegation to NATO, Zoran Todorov, in attendance.

"With the NATO membership, our future will be stable, secure and prosperous, and we will make decisions about the most important issues within the strongest, the most organized and most efficient alliance in the history of mankind," Todorov said during the ceremony.

Glancing at flags flown behind his back in the NATO headquarters' patio, he said it was "a historic day," both for his country and the alliance, now that the North Macedonian flag was waiving together with flags of other 29 NATO allies.

Todorov said that North Macedonia treated its accession to NATO not only as a security guarantee - which he then said was the "first and foremost" question for the "small country in the heart of the Balkans" - but also as a guarantee that its democratic values would be protected.

"We can't wait to take our full place within NATO bodies and structures. We are ready to take our part, our significant contribution, aimed at successful functioning of our organization," Todorov said.

The North Macedonian government was watching the broadcast of the ceremony, with Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski calling the country's accession to NATO its "greatest success since gaining independence," worth cheering for amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is trues that we wage a different fight today, a fight against the coronavirus. But for a moment, let us rejoice and mark today as a day to remember, a historic day," Spasovski said.

This past weekend, the ruling Social-Democratic Union said that NATO membership would help the country tackle COVID-19, specifically by using the Next-Generation Incident Command System to coordinate its response and ensure timely public awareness.