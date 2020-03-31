UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Macedonia Marks 'Historic Day' As Flag Flown At NATO Headquarters For 1st Time

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:40 AM

North Macedonia Marks 'Historic Day' as Flag Flown at NATO Headquarters for 1st Time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The North Macedonian flag was flown at NATO Headquarters in Brussels for the first time ever, validating the country's formal accession last week, in a ceremony broadcast by the alliance online.

On Friday, North Macedonia officially joined NATO as its 30th member, when the instrument for its accession to the Washington Treaty was formally deposited with the US State Department. The ceremony when the country's flag was flown had NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Chargé d'Affaires of the North Macedonian delegation to NATO, Zoran Todorov, in attendance.

"With the NATO membership, our future will be stable, secure and prosperous, and we will make decisions about the most important issues within the strongest, the most organized and most efficient alliance in the history of mankind," Todorov said during the ceremony.

Glancing at flags flown behind his back in the NATO headquarters' patio, he said it was "a historic day," both for his country and the alliance, now that the North Macedonian flag was waiving together with flags of other 29 NATO allies.

Todorov said that North Macedonia treated its accession to NATO not only as a security guarantee - which he then said was the "first and foremost" question for the "small country in the heart of the Balkans" - but also as a guarantee that its democratic values would be protected.

"We can't wait to take our full place within NATO bodies and structures. We are ready to take our part, our significant contribution, aimed at successful functioning of our organization," Todorov said.

The North Macedonian government was watching the broadcast of the ceremony, with Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski calling the country's accession to NATO its "greatest success since gaining independence," worth cheering for amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is trues that we wage a different fight today, a fight against the coronavirus. But for a moment, let us rejoice and mark today as a day to remember, a historic day," Spasovski said.

This past weekend, the ruling Social-Democratic Union said that NATO membership would help the country tackle COVID-19, specifically by using the Next-Generation Incident Command System to coordinate its response and ensure timely public awareness.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Washington Brussels Independence Alliance Macedonia Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Urges Parliament to Pass Bills Needed fo ..

24 minutes ago

Food, medicines, other essentials in safe hands wh ..

42 minutes ago

RTA announces exemption from paid parking for two ..

57 minutes ago

CAFU to supply Dubai ambulances with free fuel for ..

57 minutes ago

Dubai Ambulance launches ‘Self Sanitisation Walk ..

57 minutes ago

Moscow begins lockdown during tougher push to curb ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.