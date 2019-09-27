UrduPoint.com
North Macedonia 'optimistic' About EU Membership

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 07:42 PM

North Macedonia 'optimistic' about EU membership

North Macedonia is "very optimistic" about the chances of the EU agreeing next month to open membership talks, the country's deputy prime minister told AFP Friday, despite repeated delays

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :North Macedonia is "very optimistic" about the chances of the EU agreeing next month to open membership talks, the country's deputy prime minister told AFP Friday, despite repeated delays.

Ministers from the 28 EU member states will meet next month to decide on whether to let Skopje and Albania start the process of joining the bloc.

North Macedonian Deputy Prime Minister Radmila Sekerinska told AFP she rated her country's chances as "high" but warned that another disappointment would "empower autocrats and populists".

"We are very optimistic and we're very ambitious," Sekerinska told AFP in Brussels.

"We are not expecting membership tomorrow.

What we are expecting is to start the difficult and challenging process of accession." EU Council President Donald Tusk and the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, say Skopje has carried out reforms demanded by Brussels and formal membership talks should be launched.

EU member states agreed more than a year ago that in principle negotiations should start, but in June they deferred making a formal decision to October.

All 28 states must agree and some, notably France and the Netherlands, are reluctant to open the door to new countries, particularly while corruption and rule of law disputes rage with several existing eastern members.

